Carson eyes private sector as tool to...

Carson eyes private sector as tool to offset housing cuts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Wednesday he expects to release a policy agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaboration. In an interview with The Associated Press, Carson said he expects to advance public-private partnerships, extending low-income housing tax credits and providing more opportunities for public-housing residents to get jobs at the buildings where they live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... 53 min They cannot kill ... 4
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) 9 hr Deborah Hicks 60
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... 18 hr Trump in over his... 2
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10) Apr 24 Whatnow 4
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
News Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08) Apr 21 Betty 86
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC