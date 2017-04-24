Carson eyes private sector as tool to offset housing cuts
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Wednesday he expects to release a policy agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaboration. In an interview with The Associated Press, Carson said he expects to advance public-private partnerships, extending low-income housing tax credits and providing more opportunities for public-housing residents to get jobs at the buildings where they live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|53 min
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|18 hr
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|Apr 21
|Betty
|86
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC