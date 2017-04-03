Capitol Insider: Ohio legislative leaders mum over Medicaid coverage
As reporters questioned House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Senate President Larry Obhof after Tuesday's State of the State speech in Sandusky, two things became clear: 2. They haven't a clue what they will do if the federal government takes away the Obamacare provision that Ohio used to implement a Medicaid expansion, which would blow a $3 billion hole in the two-year state budget that takes effect in July. "Last time I checked, Congress doesn't even have a bill before them," said Rosenberger, R-Clarksville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pridestaff drug test
|8 hr
|Djh16
|2
|Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus...
|14 hr
|Jen Hayden
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|15 hr
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Apr 6
|gort
|1
|Growing Amazon operations already employing mor...
|Apr 5
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 4
|Superstar
|1
|2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated
|Apr 2
|Easter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC