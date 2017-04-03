Capitol Insider: Ohio legislative lea...

Capitol Insider: Ohio legislative leaders mum over Medicaid coverage

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

As reporters questioned House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Senate President Larry Obhof after Tuesday's State of the State speech in Sandusky, two things became clear: 2. They haven't a clue what they will do if the federal government takes away the Obamacare provision that Ohio used to implement a Medicaid expansion, which would blow a $3 billion hole in the two-year state budget that takes effect in July. "Last time I checked, Congress doesn't even have a bill before them," said Rosenberger, R-Clarksville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pridestaff drug test 8 hr Djh16 2
Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus... 14 hr Jen Hayden 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) 15 hr JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr 6 gort 1
News Growing Amazon operations already employing mor... Apr 5 They cannot kill ... 9
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 4 Superstar 1
News 2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated Apr 2 Easter 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC