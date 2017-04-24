Brother of man killed by pit bull says breed is dangerous
The brother of an Ohio man mauled to death by a pit bull says the breed is dangerous while the fatality is rekindling debate about the threat pit bulls pose to humans. Maurice Brown was killed Tuesday in Dayton.
