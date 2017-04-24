Ben Carson brings HUD listening tour to urban, rural Ohio
President Donald Trump's housing secretary has been traveling the country gathering input from agency field staff, local leaders and residents of public housing developments. His three-day visit to Ohio begins Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|8 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Whatnow
|4
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|Apr 21
|Betty
|86
|Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu...
|Apr 18
|NAFTA eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC