Authorities: Boy killed in crash while mother on cellphone
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has been killed in southwest Ohio in a one-car accident that occurred while his mother was using a cellphone. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the boy wasn't wearing a seat belt when he was thrown from a car driven by 49-year-old Carlo Jo Kingsley, of Eaton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e...
|11 hr
|404 not found
|2
|Pridestaff drug test
|Sun
|Djh16
|2
|Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus...
|Sun
|Jen Hayden
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Sun
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Apr 6
|gort
|1
|Growing Amazon operations already employing mor...
|Apr 5
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 4
|Superstar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC