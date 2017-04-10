Authorities: Boy killed in crash whil...

Authorities: Boy killed in crash while mother on cellphone

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has been killed in southwest Ohio in a one-car accident that occurred while his mother was using a cellphone. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the boy wasn't wearing a seat belt when he was thrown from a car driven by 49-year-old Carlo Jo Kingsley, of Eaton.

