Assessing Ohio State's quarterbacks after Saturday's live scrimmage
Dwayne Haskins after Ohio State's Student Appreciation Day in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Saturday afternoon. COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Quarterback observations from Ohio State's Student Appreciation Day, the first time this spring we were able to watch the Buckeyes scrimmage live: * There's not much you can take away from watching J.T. Barrett that we haven't seen his entire career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus...
|3 hr
|Jen Hayden
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Thu
|gort
|1
|Growing Amazon operations already employing mor...
|Apr 5
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 4
|Superstar
|1
|2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated
|Apr 2
|Easter
|1
|Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15)
|Mar 31
|gonnagetcha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC