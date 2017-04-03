Armed man killed in standoff with SWAT team at Ohio home
Authorities say an armed man was killed when he confronted a SWAT team with a handgun after barricading himself in a northeast Ohio home. They say the standoff happened Wednesday evening in Madison Township, roughly 40 miles east of Cleveland.
