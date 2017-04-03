Air Force: Fighter jet makes emergency landing at Ohio base
An Air Force base spokesman says an F-16C fighter jet had to make an emergency landing in Ohio because of a hydraulic leak. The Dayton Daily News reports the jet landed safely Tuesday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.
