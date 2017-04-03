Addiction researchers eager for $20M ...

Addiction researchers eager for $20M infusion eyed by Kasich

11 hrs ago

Ohio researchers in drug abuse and addiction say they're impressed and energized by Gov. John Kasich's proposal to infuse $20 million into scientific breakthroughs that could help solve the national opioid crisis. During Tuesday's State of the State speech, the Republican governor sought to liken such treatments and technologies to past pioneering innovations in Ohio such as those by Thomas Edison and the Wright brothers.

