OSU wrestling coach Tom Ryan watches on during a match against Minnesota on Feb. 6, 2015. Credit: Lantern file photo Ohio State wrestling placed second at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in St. Louis with 110 points, trailing only Penn State at 146.5. With five All-Americans, the Buckeyes had a strong performance and are already looking to build for next year.

