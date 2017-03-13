Wrestling: Snyder wins, BoJo 2nd, Ohi...

Wrestling: Snyder wins, BoJo 2nd, Ohio State finishes 2nd, well behind Penn State at NCAA champio...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Lantern

OSU wrestling coach Tom Ryan watches on during a match against Minnesota on Feb. 6, 2015. Credit: Lantern file photo Ohio State wrestling placed second at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in St. Louis with 110 points, trailing only Penn State at 146.5. With five All-Americans, the Buckeyes had a strong performance and are already looking to build for next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) Sat Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... Fri WelbyMD 114
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Mar 12 Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 11 Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Texxy 3
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC