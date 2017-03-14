Wow If True: Future Ohio Democratic Candidate Copycatting the West Wing
Richard Cordray is the former Attorney-General of Ohio, the current Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and basically the Democratic Party's only hope for a semi-tenable candidate for Ohio Governor next year. Cordray has been operating under threat that President Trump will fire him, or worse that congressional Republicans will just shut down his agency altogether, in part because his agency is a great symbol of pet interest big government and in part because it's a walking, living, breathing, eating, talking crapshow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|Mar 12
|Canning fool
|78
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 11
|Wendy
|18
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|Mar 9
|Texxy
|3
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC