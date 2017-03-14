Wow If True: Future Ohio Democratic C...

Wow If True: Future Ohio Democratic Candidate Copycatting the West Wing

Richard Cordray is the former Attorney-General of Ohio, the current Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and basically the Democratic Party's only hope for a semi-tenable candidate for Ohio Governor next year. Cordray has been operating under threat that President Trump will fire him, or worse that congressional Republicans will just shut down his agency altogether, in part because his agency is a great symbol of pet interest big government and in part because it's a walking, living, breathing, eating, talking crapshow.

