Winter storm coming for northern and central Ohio
The storm could pack winds that exceed 40 miles per hour , prompting some officials to already announce school closings. Whiteouts and blizzard conditions are expected during the height of the storm Tuesday afternoon, making travel extremely unsafe and even impossible at times.
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|18 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Canning fool
|78
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 11
|Wendy
|18
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|Mar 9
|Mikey
|4
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
