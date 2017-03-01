Vice President Pence to talk health care in Ohio
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to discuss efforts to repeal the health care overhaul during a visit to Ohio. The former governor of neighboring Indiana on Thursday is scheduled to visit Frame USA, which sells American-made picture frames from its home base in a northern Cincinnati suburb.
