UPDATE 1-Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening industry decline
Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists. The announcement came as Republican President Donald Trump follows through on a campaign promise to restore U.S. coal jobs that he says have been destroyed by green regulations ushered in by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|9 hr
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|Mar 12
|Canning fool
|78
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 11
|Wendy
|18
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|Mar 9
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC