UPDATE 1-Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening industry decline

Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists. The announcement came as Republican President Donald Trump follows through on a campaign promise to restore U.S. coal jobs that he says have been destroyed by green regulations ushered in by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

