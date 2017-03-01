Two Former Ohio Governors Reminisce, Talk Politics
All three of Ohio's former living governors were at the Statehouse this week for an event for the Capitol Square Foundation , which, among other things, raises money for improvements to the Statehouse. Ohioans heard a lot from Gov. Ted Strickland when he ran for U.S. Senate last year, but former governors Richard Celeste and Bob Taft have kept lower profiles since leaving office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Thu
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Thu
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Feb 23
|Frank Rizzo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC