Trumpa s wiretap tweets come as NSA surveillance programs are up for renewal this year

Read more: The Miami Herald

Nearly four years after National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden blew the lid off domestic spying, the vast surveillance programs cherished as the "crown jewels" of the U.S. intelligence establishment are about to spring back into public debate - and not just because of Donald Trump's allegation that he's been the subject of wiretaps. The legal framework for some of the broadest U.S. surveillance programs, authorized for a five-year period in 2012, will expire Dec. 31 unless Congress reauthorizes it.

