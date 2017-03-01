Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up his game'
There are 4 comments on the KAEF story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up his game'. In it, KAEF reports that:
"I think he really stepped up his game," says Rick Quinn, a soft spoken 59-year-old who voted for Trump in Michigan. "He was much more polished.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAEF.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,822
Location hidden
|
#1 10 hrs ago
trump made alot of sense that many will never admit and other simply ty and hide the fact we have been bringing in public charges that are used for the sole purpose of driving down wages and putting citizens out of work.
anyone willing to look back seen this starting with meat industry decades back,once middle class jobs got turned into low wage poverty stricken income for import workers while driving most citizens out.
we should not let any company bring in workers who will have to get social services. all costs need to fall on those who brought them. nor should we let people sponsor an immigrant make promises to fully support that immigrant then that immigrant becomes a public charge,the sponsor needs to pay it as agreed.
also we need to straighten out the 14th so no import can have a citizen baby then use that baby for a free ride and an anchor, we have allowed a baby mill of sorts.
millions of citizens out of work,yet we allow companies to import labor even when we have citizens who can and want the job. even in such places as stem cell research,yet we allow citizens to be stepped over and on just so an import can come here.
what is wrong with citizens first in all things? seen last night the dems do not like the idea of American citizens being first and are ok with citizens being discriminated against for being citizens. again all things need to be citizens and country first,it makes no sense to go against our own fellow citizens as we have been doing.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,822
Location hidden
|
#2 9 hrs ago
also daca and all other illegal alien reward programs need to be shutdown
|
#3 9 hrs ago
I like how when he addressed the losers he gave them the Cobra sign.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,822
Location hidden
|
#4 8 hrs ago
the fable of the woman and the snake comes to mind
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Feb 23
|Frank Rizzo
|1
|Pridestaff drug test
|Feb 21
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Feb 20
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC