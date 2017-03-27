Trump signs executive orders on trade...

Trump signs executive orders on trade, Ohio Democrats say it's not enough

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks during a signing ceremony for executive orders regarding trade in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Washington. Trump spoke to the media but left before signing the orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15) 17 hr gonnagetcha 3
News Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance... Mar 26 Hillary got thumped 4
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Mar 22 They cannot kill ... 1
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Mar 21 State pharrt 4
News Marketplace notes (Feb '08) Mar 21 Great pharrt 2
News Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ... Mar 20 SirPrize 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) Mar 18 Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC