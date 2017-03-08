Trial of man charged in Ohio student ...

Trial of man charged in Ohio student slaying set for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A trial in the potential death penalty case of an Ohio man charged with killing a University of Toledo student who disappeared while riding her bicycle last summer has been pushed back until next year. A Fulton County judge has now set for the trial of 57-year-old James Worley for Jan. 16. It had been scheduled for September of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... 6 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 4 Laila1981 17
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) Mar 2 Road king 13
News Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15) Mar 1 nanny and the pro... 5
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC