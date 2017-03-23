The Latest: White House tells House GOP, 'Let's vote'
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., left, and Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, leave Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, to meet with President Donald Trump as the GOP's long-promi... . Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a key member and founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, arrives for a TV interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, as the GOP's long-promised legislation to repeal a... President Donald Trump wants the House to vote on the health care bill, and Republicans say a vote will occur Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|11 hr
|jonjedi
|115
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|12 hr
|jonjedi
|5
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Wed
|jonjedi
|2
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC