The Latest: Democratic chair says Renacci votes bad for Ohio

Ohio's Democratic chairman is criticizing Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci as the congressman launches a bid for governor, saying Renacci has voted in lock-step with his party and would bring "nasty, D.C.-style obstruction to Ohio." The 58-year-old Renacci, of Wadsworth in northeast Ohio, joins a potential trio of GOP state officeholders seeking the governorship.

