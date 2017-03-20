The Latest: Democratic chair says Renacci votes bad for Ohio
Ohio's Democratic chairman is criticizing Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci as the congressman launches a bid for governor, saying Renacci has voted in lock-step with his party and would bring "nasty, D.C.-style obstruction to Ohio." The 58-year-old Renacci, of Wadsworth in northeast Ohio, joins a potential trio of GOP state officeholders seeking the governorship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|11 hr
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|Mar 12
|Canning fool
|78
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 11
|Wendy
|18
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|Mar 9
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC