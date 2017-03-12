Steelhead fight way to notorious repu...

Steelhead fight way to notorious reputation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

There are 78 species of fish living in Conneaut Creek, which does an about-face near this tiny burgh in Ashtabula County and makes a run parallel to Lake Erie before dumping into the big water, just a mile or so from the Pennsylvania line. But there is just one species that has put Conneaut Creek and the other streams and rivers in this corner of Ohio on the national radar - steelhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) 3 hr Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Sat Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Thu Mikey 4
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) Mar 2 Road king 13
News Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15) Mar 1 nanny and the pro... 5
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,498,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC