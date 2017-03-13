State panel wants Ohio courts to stop...

State panel wants Ohio courts to stop jailing people because they can't afford bail

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A panel studying the effectiveness of the Ohio bail systems wants the state to end the practice of jailing people simply because they can't afford to pay bail. The panel detailed it recommendations in a 256-page report released Tuesday, March 14, and will present them to the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mon Texxy 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Mar 12 Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 11 Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Texxy 3
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) Mar 2 Road king 13
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC