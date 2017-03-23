Some Ohio educators question fairness of computer-required testing
No. 2 pencils work the same, whether it's a wealthy school or a poor one. That's not necessarily the case with computer monitors, graphics cards and Internet connection speeds. This school year, Ohio law required all schools to switch to computer-based testing on state assessments.
