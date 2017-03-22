Sheriff: Family kept decomposing body...

Sheriff: Family kept decomposing body in home, took benefits

14 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A sheriff in Ohio says they found a family living with a Vietnam veteran's decomposing body and stealing his benefits. The Tuscarawas County sheriff said Wednesday that deputies checked on the man after being told he was living with the family and had not been seen lately.

