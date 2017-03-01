Senator asks Treasury to examine Trump foreign associates

In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Senate Finance Committee member Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, questions Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill in Washington, during his confirmation hearing before the committee. Brown is asking the Treasury Department to evaluate whether President Donald Trump and his family's business associates and possible investors from Russia and other countries have violated U.S. laws against financing terrorism, money laundering and other illicit activities.

