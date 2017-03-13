Retired rabbi turned medical marijuan...

Retired rabbi turned medical marijuana dispensary owner says Ohio laws will change: Q&A

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland.com

The owner of Washington D.C.'s first medical marijuana dispensary has some advice for Ohioans: Expect the state's medical marijuana program to change. Retired Reform Rabbi Jeffrey Kahn said it's taken years for the capital's program to become what it is today, and rules will evolve with scientific research, patient needs and industry changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) 19 hr Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... Fri WelbyMD 114
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Mar 12 Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 11 Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Texxy 3
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,655,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC