Republican Replacement of Obamacare Could Derail the Battle Against Opioids in Ohio
Dr. Richard Frank, who authored a study on the effect of Medicaid expansion on opioid treatment, says that 13 states showed an increase of 20% or more in opioid mortality rates. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office is predicting that 14 million Americans who have health insurance under Obamacare could lose that coverage in the first year of the Republican replacement.
