Republican Replacement of Obamacare Could Derail the Battle Against Opioids in Ohio

Dr. Richard Frank, who authored a study on the effect of Medicaid expansion on opioid treatment, says that 13 states showed an increase of 20% or more in opioid mortality rates. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office is predicting that 14 million Americans who have health insurance under Obamacare could lose that coverage in the first year of the Republican replacement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.