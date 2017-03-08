Republican Lawmakers Move, Again, Toward Repealing Ohio's Renewable Energy Standards
While some GOP lawmakers push to repeal Ohio's green-energy standards, one of the world's first fresh-water wind farms is taking shape in Lake Erie. When Gov. John Kasich vetoed another two-year freeze on the state's renewable energy benchmarks last year, his fellow Republicans in the Legislature promised they'd be back with a total repeal of those benchmarks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|18 hr
|Mikey
|4
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 4
|Laila1981
|17
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC