Republican Lawmakers Move, Again, Toward Repealing Ohio's Renewable Energy Standards

14 hrs ago

While some GOP lawmakers push to repeal Ohio's green-energy standards, one of the world's first fresh-water wind farms is taking shape in Lake Erie. When Gov. John Kasich vetoed another two-year freeze on the state's renewable energy benchmarks last year, his fellow Republicans in the Legislature promised they'd be back with a total repeal of those benchmarks.

