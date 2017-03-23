Republican John Kasich leads charge f...

Republican John Kasich leads charge for balanced budget vote

In this Oct. 23, 2015, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a balanced budget discussion with business leaders in Manchester, N.H. As the U.S. national debt ticks toward $20 trillion, Kasich says he is not abandoning his goal of a federal balanced-budget amendment, telling The Associated Press in a Tuesday, March 21, 2017, interview that the issue isn't partisan but critical to sustained economic prosperity.

