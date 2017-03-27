Report finds less poverty among Ohioans in 2015 than in 2011
Nearly 15 percent of Ohioans lived at or below the federal poverty line in 2015, down from 16.4 percent in 2011, according to a new report. The annual report from the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies highlights the 93,000 Ohioans who were caretakers for their grandchildren in 2015.
