Report finds less poverty among Ohioa...

Report finds less poverty among Ohioans in 2015 than in 2011

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Review

Nearly 15 percent of Ohioans lived at or below the federal poverty line in 2015, down from 16.4 percent in 2011, according to a new report. The annual report from the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies highlights the 93,000 Ohioans who were caretakers for their grandchildren in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance... Mar 26 Hillary got thumped 4
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... Mar 23 jonjedi 108
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Mar 23 jonjedi 5
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Mar 22 jonjedi 2
News Marketplace notes (Feb '08) Mar 21 Great pharrt 2
News Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ... Mar 20 SirPrize 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) Mar 18 Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC