Private colleges leaving Ohio program providing tuition-free classes...

Kinks and growing pains in the popular College Credit Plus program mean some of Ohio's small, private colleges won't offer classes to middle school and high school students next year. Ohio Dominican University began its dual-credit offerings in the 1990s, working with AP English students at DeSales High School.

