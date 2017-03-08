Police say couple staged murder with ...

Police say couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos

11 hrs ago

Police say a couple in Ohio staged a murder scene in a bathtub in which they poured ketchup over her and he then sent pictures to friends, saying he did it. Sandusky officers showed up after getting calls Thursday night from three people police say were That's when officers discovered that the scene in the couple's bathtub had been staged.

