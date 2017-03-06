Police: Man shot boy playing basketball in Ohio neighborhood
Police are trying to figure out why someone shot and wounded an 11-year-old boy while he was playing basketball outdoors with other children in a neighborhood south of downtown Dayton. Police say the boy told them that a man dressed in black approached the children with another juvenile male on Sunday afternoon, then pulled out a handgun and fired.
