Police: Man Killed Babya s Mom, Abduc...

Police: Man Killed Babya s Mom, Abducted Boy; Both Found Safe

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: TheCourier.com

Police in Ohio say a man shot and killed the mother of his 10-month-old son and abducted the boy before being caught in Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mon Mikey 2
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Sun Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 11 Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Mikey 4
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) Mar 2 Road king 13
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Ireland
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC