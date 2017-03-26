One Killed, 15 Wounded in Ohio Nightclub Shooting
Members of the ATF and local police work at a crime scene at the Cameo club after a fatal shooting, Sunday in Cincinnati. Gunfire erupted in a crowded Ohio nightclub early Sunday after a personal dispute boiled over, killing one person and wounding at least 15 as partygoers scattered into the night, authorities said.
