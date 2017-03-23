Ohio's Senators tour Wright-Patterson as budget pressures mount
Ohio's two U.S. senators say a federal government shut down is unlikely next month, but added the prospect of keeping spending levels at last year's rate could stay in place beyond a late April deadline to reach a budget deal. Five U.S. senators, including Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, were joined by John Boozman, R-Ark., and Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, on a tour Friday of Wright-Patterson.
