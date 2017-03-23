Ohioans wouldn't change vote in 2016 presidential election, survey finds
Most Ohioans felt strongly about their decision in the 2016 presidential election -- and weeks into Donald Trump's bumpy presidency, an overwhelming majority say they wouldn't vote differently, a new Baldwin Wallace University survey shows. More than 94 percent of those surveyed said that they would not alter their decision at the ballot box given the outcome of the race.
