Ohioans seek residency requirement for marijuana cultivation

Some Ohioans wanting to start a medical marijuana business are urging regulators to add a residency requirement, at least initially, for businesses getting the state's few lucrative cultivator licenses. The Ohio Department of Commerce currently plans to award up to 12 large grow licenses and 12 small grow licenses statewide based on criteria including a company's business plan, security measures and experience.

