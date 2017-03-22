Ohioans seek residency requirement for marijuana cultivation
Some Ohioans wanting to start a medical marijuana business are urging regulators to add a residency requirement, at least initially, for businesses getting the state's few lucrative cultivator licenses. The Ohio Department of Commerce currently plans to award up to 12 large grow licenses and 12 small grow licenses statewide based on criteria including a company's business plan, security measures and experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|9 hr
|jonjedi
|2
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mon
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC