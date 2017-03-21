Ohioans Can Now Carry Concealed Guns In Daycares, College Campuses
For years, OH employers have had the right to restrict firearms on their private property, which included not only their office buildings and work sites but also their parking lots. A new OH law begins today, allowing employees to bring guns to company parking lots and licensed Ohioans to carry concealed guns to more places.
