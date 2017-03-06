Ohio Town Confronts Heroin Epidemic with Misdemeanor Charges
An Ohio community is trying to fight the heroin epidemic by bringing a misdemeanor charges against drug users who overdose and are are revived by emergency responders using an antidote. When it comes to overdose deaths, Ohio leads the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 4
|Laila1981
|17
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC