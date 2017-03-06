Ohio Town Confronts Heroin Epidemic w...

Ohio Town Confronts Heroin Epidemic with Misdemeanor Charges

11 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

An Ohio community is trying to fight the heroin epidemic by bringing a misdemeanor charges against drug users who overdose and are are revived by emergency responders using an antidote. When it comes to overdose deaths, Ohio leads the nation.

