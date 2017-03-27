Ohio Telemedicine Prescribing and Con...

Ohio Telemedicine Prescribing and Controlled Substances Laws

The Ohio Medical Board just last week adopted new rules for telemedicine prescribing of drugs and controlled substances, allowing providers to prescribe drugs via telemedicine without conducting an in-person examination. Effective March 23, 2017, the new rule 4731-11-09 and rule 7331-11-01 set forth the requirements a physician must follow when prescribing via telemedicine in Ohio.

