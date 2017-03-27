Ohio Tea Partiers Send a Letter to President Trump Objecting to His Attack on the Freedom Caucus
Nearly two dozen representatives of Ohio's tea party have written a letter to President Donald Trump. WKSU's M.L. Schultze reports it chides Trump for tweeting out a threat directed at the House Freedom Caucus after the GOP healthcare bill collapsed last week.
