Ohio Tea Partiers Send a Letter to Pr...

Ohio Tea Partiers Send a Letter to President Trump Objecting to His Attack on the Freedom Caucus

8 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Nearly two dozen representatives of Ohio's tea party have written a letter to President Donald Trump. WKSU's M.L. Schultze reports it chides Trump for tweeting out a threat directed at the House Freedom Caucus after the GOP healthcare bill collapsed last week.

