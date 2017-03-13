Ohio Supreme Court keeps convicted killer of Warren couple on Death Row
The Ohio Supreme Court is refusing to throw out the sentence of a man who has been on Ohio's Death Row for thirty years for murdering an elderly couple in their Warren home. The court on Wednesday rejected the motion filed earlier this year by the attorney for Charles Lorraine, who was sentenced to die for the 1986 stabbing deaths of 80-year-old Doris Montgomery and her 77-year-old husband Raymond.
