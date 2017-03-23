Ohio students tour Goodyear blimp hangar; explore careers
In this Thursday, March 23, 2017, photo, Dream Cherry, 14, participates in a design exercise as she and her teammates design a device to toss a ball directly into a basket during the LeBron James Family Foundation's first "I Promise" class at Goodyear's Wingfoot Lake Blimp Hangar, in Suffield Township, Ohio. Throughout the day the students learned about various careers at Goodyear.
