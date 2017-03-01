Ohio State Hillel putting weight, staff, money behind USG ballot issue

Students hoping to bring the topic of divestment to Ohio State's administration via the Undergraduate Student Government elections on Monday are facing an opposition campaign composed of paid staff and targeted advertising. OSU Hillel, a Jewish student center on East 16th Avenue which is part of the larger group of Hillel International Jewish student centers, has joined in the opposition campaign by buying advertising and having staff help organize opposition efforts behind Issue Two, according to documents and audio obtained by The Lantern.

