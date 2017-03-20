Ohio Republicans Want To Take Workpla...

Ohio Republicans Want To Take Workplace Discrimination Protections Away

9 hrs ago

"Put another piece of coal on that fire, Mr. Cratchet, and you'll keep your Christmas by losing your situation!" Last Thursday, Democratic members of the House Economic Development, Commerce and Labor Committee objected to the anticipated committee passage of Ohio House Bill 2 along party lines, saying the GOP-led "No Rights at Work" bill will strip Ohio employees of critical protections from workplace discrimination. The legislation was scheduled for a vote earlier this month, until it was pulled down at the last minute.

