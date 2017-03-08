Ohio prison system mistakenly releases inmate ID data
The Ohio prisons system has accidentally released about 2,000 prisoners' Social Security numbers as part of a records request by a convicted identity thief. The information was included on a list of inmates at Chillicothe Correctional Institution provided to an ex-offender who regularly requests inmate rosters.
