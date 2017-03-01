Ohio prison officer gets year in prison for carrying drugs
A former Ohio corrections officer has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to illegally carrying drugs intended for an inmate. Warren County's prosecutor says 23-year-old Walter Richardson was convicted Friday of conveying drugs into a detention facility, a 3rd degree felony, and drug possession, a 4th degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Laila1981
|17
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC