Ohio prison officer gets year in prison for carrying drugs

Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A former Ohio corrections officer has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to illegally carrying drugs intended for an inmate. Warren County's prosecutor says 23-year-old Walter Richardson was convicted Friday of conveying drugs into a detention facility, a 3rd degree felony, and drug possession, a 4th degree felony.

