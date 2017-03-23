Ohio paying 2 men declared wrongfully...

Ohio paying 2 men declared wrongfully imprisoned $1.45M each

10 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The state has agreed to pay about $1.45 million each to two men declared wrongfully imprisoned for more than 16 years in a woman's slaying, the Court of Claims announced Thursday. The court said in a statement that it approved a settlement between the state and Robert Gondor and Randy Resh this month.

